Video

Lorna Bryson, 25, suffers from Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) also known as chronic fatigue syndrome.

The illness means she has a low immune system, gets headaches, sore muscles and joints, and needs at least 12 hours sleep every night.

Doctors didn't believe there was anything wrong with Lorna growing up as she looks visibly healthy, but the debilitating illness means she's unable to work and relies heavily on her parents.

Lorna has been told she is "lazy, has depression" and that it is "a psychological condition", but she wants to prove that ME is a real physiological illness.

Video journalist: Emily McGarvey