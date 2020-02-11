Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mary Lou McDonald: Irish unity referendum is 'direction of travel'
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said an Irish unity referendum is "just the direction of travel" following the Republic of Ireland's general election.
Speaking on the BBC's Newsnight programme following the surge in support for her party, she said a series of factors, not just the election, suggested this was the way forward.
She said politicians in Dublin and London had to start preparing for such a vote.
But DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there is no mandate for a border poll.
-
11 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51459347/mary-lou-mcdonald-irish-unity-referendum-is-direction-of-travelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window