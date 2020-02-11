Media player
Meet the migrants learning Londonderry lingo
Learning a new language can be a bit of a melt - or a challenge, if you like. But what about getting stuck into the slang up in Derry?
For migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in the city, talking to the "muckers" in the Maiden City can be tricky.
That is why the North West Migrant Forum is running colloquial English classes to make conversation "wee buns".
Video journalist: Mike McBride
