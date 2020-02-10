'Tell us where Charlotte's body is'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Charlotte Murray: Family appeals to killer over the location of victim's body
The sister of murder victim Charlotte Murray has appealed to the man who killed her to reveal where her body is buried.
Johnny Miller was found guilty of murdering 34-year-old Charlotte Murray from Omagh in 2012. Her body has never been found.
Her twin sister, Denise, appealed to Miller outside the court, saying: "Let us know what you've done with Charlotte."
-
10 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51448325/charlotte-murray-family-appeals-to-killer-over-the-location-of-victim-s-bodyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window