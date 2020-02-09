'Excluding Sinn Féin would be wrong'

Video

Exit polls and early tallies have suggested a strong performance for Sinn Féin in the Republic of Ireland's general election.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said she would prefer to form a government without Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

But Ms McDonald said she did not know whether or not her party would have the seat numbers to do so.

The exit poll suggested all three parties will end up with a similar share of the vote.