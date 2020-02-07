Parental bereavement: 'It was an awful road'

Video

Julie Flaherty's son Jake died from a congenital heart defect when she was just two years old.

At the time, it was hard for her and her husband to balance their grief with the reality of work and having to pay the bills.

Now, she has welcomed news that Northern Ireland may soon be brought into line with the rest of Great Britain with new laws that allow for parents to take paid time off work if they lose a child.

She said the change will make a big difference for families in a similar situation.