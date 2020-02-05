Media player
'Children need to learn about different cultures'
About 140 pupils have attended a day in Belfast celebrating Arabic culture and language.
In recent years, 2,000 Syrian refugees have come to Northern Ireland.
Teachers hope the event helps students learn about the culture of their classmates with Arabic backgrounds.
05 Feb 2020
