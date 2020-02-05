Call for Murphy to apologise for Quinn comments

Media player
Paul Quinn: Conor Murphy's comments about murdered man
The mother of a man murdered in 2007 has said Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy must publicly apologise for comments linking her son to criminality.
Paul Quinn, 21, from County Armagh, was beaten to death in a barn near Oram, County Monaghan.
Mr Murphy made the comments on BBC Northern Ireland's Spotlight programme in 2007, shortly after Mr Quinn's murder.
05 Feb 2020
