Survivor Paul Fox says he is living 'beyond cancer'

Video

Cancer survivor Paul Fox said only research will help us beat cancer, or at least learn to live with it.

The 47 year old, from County Down, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in July 2018.

It was detected early and having received treatment including three cycles of chemotherapy, he told BBC News NI that he is well on the road to recovery.

"I am very much living beyond cancer. I urge people, particularly men, to respond to symptoms, to seek help. It is actually being man enough," he said.