Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Troubles pension: 'This is for the victims who have waited so long'
A judge-led board will decide who will qualify for a new government payment scheme for people who were injured during the Troubles.
Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has signed legislation to establish a payments scheme for people injured "through no fault of their own".
Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson said the new pensions do "something to acknowledge harm", adding : "We should never be satisfied we have done enough."
"It is going to give a better life to people, many of whom have been stuck in a vacuum for decades with the disagreement around this."
-
03 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51363302/troubles-pension-this-is-for-the-victims-who-have-waited-so-longRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window