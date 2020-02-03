'This is for the victims who have waited so long'

Video

A judge-led board will decide who will qualify for a new government payment scheme for people who were injured during the Troubles.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has signed legislation to establish a payments scheme for people injured "through no fault of their own".

Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson said the new pensions do "something to acknowledge harm", adding : "We should never be satisfied we have done enough."

"It is going to give a better life to people, many of whom have been stuck in a vacuum for decades with the disagreement around this."

