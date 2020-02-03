'We know who pulled the trigger'

Video

The Police Ombudsman is investigating a complaint from the family of journalist Lyra McKee.

Ms McKee, 29, died after she was shot in April 2019 while observing a riot in Londonderry's Creggan estate.

The New IRA has admitted carrying out her murder.

The complaint from Ms McKee's family relates to aspects of the policing operation which took place in Derry on the night of her death.

In relation to the Lyra McKee murder, Det Ch Supt Murray revealed police know the identity of her killer.

"We certainly believe that we do know who pulled the trigger and who murdered Lyra McKee on that horrendous night in Creggan.

"I think it would be a failure of policing if we did not do everything in our power to bring people before the courts. We have to find the evidence.

"We have to try to get the evidence. It is incredibly difficult.