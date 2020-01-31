The view from the Irish border on Brexit day

Media player
Brexit: View from Irish border on exit day
The issue of the Irish border was one of the main sticking points during the lengthy negotiations about the UK's withdrawal from the EU.
The BBC's Ireland correspondent Chris Page visits the frontier on Brexit day to look at how it was resolved.
31 Jan 2020
