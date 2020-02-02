Media player
Art out loud: How one Kilkenny artist is letting his creativity do the talking
Declan Byrne, a Kilkenny-based artist who does not speak, has collaborated with a Belfast-based artist on his latest project.
Alastair MacLennan, a live-art practitioner, said the pair learned a lot from each other.
Mr Byrne is part of KCats, an art centre in Kilkenny.
His work has been on display in Banbridge for the past two months.
02 Feb 2020
