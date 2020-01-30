Brexit fears and optimism among farmers and fishermen

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Fears and optimism among NI farmers and fishermen
As Britain prepares to leave the EU at 23:00 GMT on Friday, how do those in the farming and fishing communities feel about the months and years ahead?
BBC News NI spoke to a hill farmer in the Sperrins and a retired fisherman in Kilkeel to hear their views on how those industries will look in the future.
-
30 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51313298/brexit-fears-and-optimism-among-ni-farmers-and-fishermenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window