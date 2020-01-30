Brexit fears and optimism among farmers and fishermen
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Fears and optimism among NI farmers and fishermen

As Britain prepares to leave the EU at 23:00 GMT on Friday, how do those in the farming and fishing communities feel about the months and years ahead?

BBC News NI spoke to a hill farmer in the Sperrins and a retired fisherman in Kilkeel to hear their views on how those industries will look in the future.

  • 30 Jan 2020