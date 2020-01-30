MEPs say goodbye to Brussels

MEPs say goodbye to Brussells
On Wednesday, MEPs overwhelmingly backed the terms of the UK's departure from the EU.

MEPs ratified the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement by 621 votes to 49 following an emotional debate in Brussels.

Martina Anderson and Naomi Long made their final speeches in the chamber, while Diane Dodds spoke at an event after the vote.

