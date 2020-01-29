The wall comes down

Media player
One of the oldest peace walls in Belfast has been demolished.
The barrier on Duncairn Gardens in the north of the city will be replaced with a smaller barrier.
The barriers were erected to separate mainly unionist and mainly nationalist areas, to prevent attacks on residents living along the interfaces.
29 Jan 2020
