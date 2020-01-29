The wall comes down
One of the oldest peace walls in Belfast has been demolished.

The barrier on Duncairn Gardens in the north of the city will be replaced with a smaller barrier.

The barriers were erected to separate mainly unionist and mainly nationalist areas, to prevent attacks on residents living along the interfaces.

