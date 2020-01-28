'The impact on road safety is considerable'

Media player
Thousands of MoTs cancelled in NI
An inspection of vehicle lifts in NI's MoT centres previously detected "signs of cracking" in 48 of 55 lifts.
Most motorists who have had their tests cancelled are being issued with four-month exemption certificates from the test.
John Martin, policy manager from the Road Haulage Association, has said the impact on road safety of having untested cars on the road is "considerable".
28 Jan 2020
