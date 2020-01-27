Media player
Holocaust survivor: Auschwitz anniversary is 'a day of hope'
Around the world people have joined together to remember those who died in the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland, as well as the wider holocaust.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp where 1.1m people died, most of whom were Jewish.
Holocaust survivor Eve Kugler was in Belfast to mark the anniversary, and spoke to BBC News NI about why, despite her horrific experiences, it remains a day to hope for a better future.
27 Jan 2020
