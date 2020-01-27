Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It's astounding to find out she died violently'
Following recent state-of-the-art testing, it appears Takabuti, an Egyptian mummy which has been at Ulster Museum since 1835, was killed by being stabbed in the back.
Not only that, but academics now believe she may not even have been Egyptian as DNA tests have revealed she is more genetically similar to Europeans than modern Egyptians.
The findings are being made public on the 185th anniversary of her unwrapping.
-
27 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51273757/it-s-astounding-to-find-out-she-died-violentlyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window