Lisburn lights up for Chinese New Year celebrations
Lisburn lights up for Chinese New Year celebration

Chinese New Year is the most important festival in China and this year Lisburn has been helping celebrate the dawn of the Year of the Rat.

In China, rats represent wealth, wisdom and success and symbolise the beginning of a new day.

  • 25 Jan 2020