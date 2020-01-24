'The risk of coronavirus to UK and Ireland is low'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'The risk to UK and Ireland is low'
Dr Philip Veal, consultant in health protection at the Public Health Agency, said the risk of coronavirus to the UK and Ireland is low.
He said that if anyone has symptoms, and has travelled to the affected area in China, to first contact their GP by phone.
A man is being treated at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital for symptoms associated with coronavirus, which has so far caused 18 deaths in China.
The BBC understands he travelled to Northern Ireland from the city of Wuhan where the infection outbreak began.
Read more here: Coronavirus: Man is treated for symptoms in Belfast
-
24 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51237761/coronavirus-the-risk-to-uk-and-ireland-is-lowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window