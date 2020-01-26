Media player
Swap shop: The online NI community reducing waste and consumption
Members of an online swap-shop community in Northern Ireland are swapping baby clothes and goods to reduce their consumption and waste.
Katy Murray, from Magherafelt, set up the group two years ago.
The group lists old baby clothing and goods to give away for free.
Since it was set up, the group has grown to 300 members.
Video journalist: Leanna Byrne
26 Jan 2020
