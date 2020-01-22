Public have their say on MLA pay increase

Media player
MLA pay: Public have their say on proposed increase
Stormont's five main party leaders have asked that a £1,000 pay rise in MLAs' salaries is "immediately deferred".
MLAs' pay is due to rise from £49,500 to £50,500 but the five leaders jointly asked the Assembly Commission to halt this until the decision is reviewed.
BBC News NI spoke to the public about their views on the proposed increase.
22 Jan 2020
