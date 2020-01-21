Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We're struggling to provide basic public services'
Northern Ireland's Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said he is not "actively pursuing" a cut in corporation tax.
Cutting the tax, which is applied to company profits, was for many years a key economic policy shared by the Stormont parties.
The power to cut the tax was devolved to Northern Ireland in 2015.
Mr Murphy said a change in economic and political circumstances means the issue has now "receded".
Read more here: Conor Murphy: Finance minister not pursuing corporation tax cut
-
21 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51192416/we-re-struggling-to-provide-basic-public-servicesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window