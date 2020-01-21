'We're struggling to provide basic public services'
Northern Ireland's Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said he is not "actively pursuing" a cut in corporation tax.

Cutting the tax, which is applied to company profits, was for many years a key economic policy shared by the Stormont parties.

The power to cut the tax was devolved to Northern Ireland in 2015.

Mr Murphy said a change in economic and political circumstances means the issue has now "receded".

