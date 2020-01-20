'Dad died a violent death'

Video

The daughter of a man with dementia who died after being pushed by another patient in a care facility, has said her family has been let down by authorities.

John O'Reilly died a week after sustaining a head injury at a dementia care unit in County Armagh.

The 83-year-old was pushed twice by the same patient in the days leading up to the fatal incident.

His family were not made aware of this until after his death.

In a statement the Southern Trust said: "The tragic circumstances of Mr O'Reilly's death have been subject to an inquest process, which the trust fully participated in and which concluded his death was a tragic accident."

Video journalist Niall McCracken