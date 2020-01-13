Coastline battered as Storm Brendan strikes
Video

Storm Brendan batters Ireland coastline

Storm Brendan has struck the island of Ireland, battering the coastline and disrupting travel.

Weather warnings were put in place in Northern Ireland and in the Republic of Ireland.

Met Éireann - the national meteorological service in Ireland - warned of "several hours of very dangerous weather".

  • 13 Jan 2020