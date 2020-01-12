'EU won't be rushed' into post-Brexit deals

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Simon Coveney: 'EU won't be rushed' into post-Brexit deal
Ireland's foreign minister has told the BBC that the European Union will not be rushed into post-Brexit deals with the UK.
Simon Coveney told Andrew Marr that there is more than just trade to be discussed, and that the EU's approach will be to get the best deal possible.
-
12 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51082786/simon-coveney-eu-won-t-be-rushed-into-post-brexit-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window