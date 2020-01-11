Media player
Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill says it's a defining moment
Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill has been appointed as Northern Ireland's deputy first minister.
She says it's a defining moment for Northern Ireland.
11 Jan 2020
