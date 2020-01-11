'Work for the benefit of everyone'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Arlene Foster says parties must work for everyone
DUP leader Arlene Foster has been appointed as Northern Ireland's first minister, while Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill is deputy first minister.
Mrs Foster said the parties must work for everyone.
-
11 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51077962/arlene-foster-says-parties-must-work-for-everyoneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window