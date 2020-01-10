'A return to genuine power sharing'
Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said her party was up for a return to "genuine power sharing".

The party has said they will re-enter devolved government in Northern Ireland after three years of deadlock.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had earlier also given tentative its support to a draft deal to restore Stormont's political institutions.

The British and Irish governments published the draft proposals on Thursday, after nine months of talks.

  • 10 Jan 2020