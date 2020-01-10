SDLP not drawn on going into Stormont opposition

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stormont talks: SDLP not drawn on possibility of going into opposition
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has refused to be drawn on whether his party will go into opposition if devolution is restored at Stormont.
It follows the publication of a draft agreement jointly issued by the British and Irish governments.
He said his party would be having more discussions about the draft deal on Friday afternoon.
The SDLP entered opposition at Stormont in May 2016.
-
10 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51065232/stormont-talks-sdlp-not-drawn-on-possibility-of-going-into-oppositionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window