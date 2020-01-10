SDLP not drawn on going into Stormont opposition
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stormont talks: SDLP not drawn on possibility of going into opposition

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has refused to be drawn on whether his party will go into opposition if devolution is restored at Stormont.

It follows the publication of a draft agreement jointly issued by the British and Irish governments.

He said his party would be having more discussions about the draft deal on Friday afternoon.

The SDLP entered opposition at Stormont in May 2016.

  • 10 Jan 2020