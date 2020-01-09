Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Londonderry: Police and Fire crews at Strand Road nightclub
A fire has broken out at a nightclub on Strand Road, Londonderry.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that four appliances have been dispatched to the area.
Police have cordoned off the road and asked motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.
A number of premises have been evacuated and police have advised those in close proximity to Strand Road to keep their windows closed.
Translink confirmed that some journeys have been affected and services have been diverted because of the incident.
-
09 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51057376/londonderry-police-and-fire-crews-at-strand-road-nightclubRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window