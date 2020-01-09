Lord Maginnis denies calling MP a 'queer'

Video

Lord Maginnis has been reported to the police for alleged homophobic remarks about Scottish Nationalist MP Hannah Bardell.

The Huffington Post news website has released an audio recording of its interview with Lord Maginnis in which he is heard to say: "Queers like Ms Bardell don't particularly annoy me."

Shortly before the recording was released, Lord Maginnis spoke to the BBC and denied that he had used the term "queer" when talking about the MP.

