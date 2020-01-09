Media player
Video
Stormont parties on talks as they reach 'critical stage'
On the third anniversary of the collapse of Stormont and as the Monday deadline for the talks process approaches, the five largest parties reflect on the latest day of negotiations.
It is understood both the DUP and Sinn Féin have seen a text of a draft deal.
The smaller parties expected to see a copy at 17:00, but are still waiting.
