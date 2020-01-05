A 'second chance' at education

Video

After dropping out of school at the age of 17, Andrew Godden was unemployed for three years.

During that time, the Shankill Road man unsuccessfully applied for numerous jobs and even considered setting up his own business.

But due to the Prince's Trust, aged 20, Andrew returned to education and completed his A-levels.

He then went on to secure a place at Queen's University Belfast and recently received a doctorate from the school of Law.

Dr Godden, a newly-appointed lecturer at the university, said he would encourage others not to give up on their education.

"There's always a second chance," he told BBC News NI.

