The legacy of Belfast's silver screen love affair
From its arrival in Belfast in 1896, cinema was a huge success.

At one stage more than 40 picture palaces were scattered across the city.

As time progressed, so too did technology and consumer habits changed.

Nowadays, only one of Belfast's original cinemas remains - The Strand.

  • 03 Jan 2020