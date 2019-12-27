MBE 'important and special' to NI athlete McKillop

Media player
New Year Honours 2020: Michael McKillop's MBE 'special'
Ireland Paralympic star Michael McKillop has been awarded an MBE for services to disability awareness and athletics in Northern Ireland.
The runner has four Paralympic gold medals, four World Championship golds and two European Championship golds.
The County Antrim man spoke to BBC News NI about being recognised in the New year Honours list.
27 Dec 2019
