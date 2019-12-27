Media player
The County Down pensioners getting a sweat on
Pensioners at Bangor Aurora Aquatic & Leisure Complex have been attending Sit Less classes to improve their mobility, flexibility and fitness.
Elma Davis, who is in her 80s, and Jim Isbell, aged 75, are among those taking part.
Video journalist: Tori Watson
27 Dec 2019
-
