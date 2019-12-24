Media player
RNLI: Festive family affair for lifeboat rescue teams
Come stormy seas or sunshine - the drill is the same for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers all year round.
The RNLI began saving lives at sea in 1824 and almost 200 years later, its volunteers will be on call throughout the 24 hours of Christmas Day.
At Larne Lifeboat station, it's a festive family affair.
Some of the volunteers are directly related, but all of them regard their fellow crew members as extended family.
24 Dec 2019
