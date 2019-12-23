'Sadness and shock across north Belfast'
The bodies of two people have been found in a flat in north Belfast.

A local councillor said he understands they were stabbed.

Police said they were called to Kinnaird Close at about 12:55 GMT on Monday.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said it was "horrific news".

