'Sadness and shock across north Belfast'
The bodies of two people have been found in a flat in north Belfast.
A local councillor said he understands they were stabbed.
Police said they were called to Kinnaird Close at about 12:55 GMT on Monday.
SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said it was "horrific news".
23 Dec 2019
