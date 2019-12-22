Hockey heroes continuing their sister's legacy

Video

For the Irish women's hockey team, 2020 will be a year not to be forgotten as they make their Olympic debut.

But for County Armagh team members, Bethany and Serena Barr, it will also mark the tenth anniversary of their sister's passing.

Charlene Barr, who was born with cystic fibrosis, died at the age of 20.

Before her death, Charlene began raising money to build a school in Uganda - a legacy which the twins are helping to continue.