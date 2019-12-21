Short brick and sides?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The brick-laying hairdresser laying fashion foundations
Sean McCann is a man of many talents.
For about 30 years he's been layering and building extensions, but not just of the construction kind.
Watch the video to find out more about his unique story.
Video Journalist: Angela Davison
-
21 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50868407/the-brick-laying-hairdresser-laying-fashion-foundationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window