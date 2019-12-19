Video

A man whose daughter died after complications during a stem cell transplant joined striking nurses on the picket line in Belfast on Wednesday.

Nursing staff across Northern Ireland were taking strike action in a dispute about pay and staffing levels.

Sean Smyth paid tribute to the nurses at Belfast City Hospital who looked after his daughter Eimear until her death in June.

She got married shortly before she died, with one nurse even acting as the wedding photographer.

Mr Smyth said the care provided by nurses was "unbelievable", and called for them to be given the same level of pay as colleagues in Great Britain.

