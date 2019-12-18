'The forgotten victims are finally remembered'

Video

John Downey was an "active participant" in the IRA's Hyde Park bombing in 1982, the High Court has ruled in a civil court case.

The attack killed four soldiers from the Household Cavalry and injured 31 people.

The court judgement was made in London following a civil action brought by L/Cpl Jeffrey Young's daughter, Sarah-Jane Young.

Mark Tipper, the brother of another victim, and solicitor Matthew Jury spoke outside the court.

Read full story here.