'Patient safety is compromised every single day'

Video

Royal College of Nursing Chief Executive Dame Donna Kinnair provides a picture of what nurses in Northern Ireland are dealing with on a daily basis.

She joined colleagues on the picket line as more than 15,000 nurses take part in unprecedented strike action over pay and patient safety.

According to the union, nurses' pay within the health service continues to fall behind England, Scotland and Wales.

The nursing vacancy rate in Northern Ireland is 13%, compared with about 11% in England and 6% in Scotland.

