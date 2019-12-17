Weather warning across Ireland for Wednesday
Weather warnings have been issued across Ireland ahead of stormy weather from the Atlantic on Wednesday.

A yellow warning for Northern Ireland comes into force at 14:00 on Wednesday until 03:00 on Thursday.

The Met Office has warned of wind gusts between 60-70mph (100-115km/h) reaching some exposed coastal and high ground areas.

