Finucane pays tribute to murdered father after win

Taking the stand after his win in North Belfast, Sinn Féin's John Finucane says it's a huge night and takes a moment to remember his father - murdered solicitor Pat Finucane.

"I can't help but think of my father and where we have come from, not just as a family but as a society as well," he said.

He said North Belfast was easily the best part of the city and this election was about the future of the area.

He also said the pro-remain Brexit message had been delivered loud and clear.