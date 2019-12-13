Video

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster says she is "very disappointed" Nigel Dodds lost his seat in North Belfast.

Mr Dodds is the party's deputy leader and was its Westminster leader.

He lost his seat to Sinn Féin's John Finucane, whose majority was 1,943 votes.

It is the first time a nationalist has ever held the constituency.

"The demography just wasn’t there," said Mrs Foster.

"We worked very hard to get the vote out this past five to six weeks but the demography was against us.

"Of course, the SDLP decided not to run and that has shown the pan-nationalist front has come to fruition again."