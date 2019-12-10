Media player
General election 2019: Blind campaigner has never voted in secret
Joe Kenny has voted in every election held in Northern Ireland over the past 24 years, but as blind man he has never been able to vote in secret.
The campaigner says it is unfair that blind and partially-sighted people have little privacy when they enter a polling booth.
Mr Kenny has called for an online solution, but Northern Ireland's chief electoral office says she can only apply the law as it stands.
10 Dec 2019
