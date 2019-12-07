Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Firing arrows when you're deafblind
John Nicholl has represented Northern Ireland in archery. He requires more skill than most because he is registered both deaf and blind.
John was born deaf and was later diagnosed with Ushers syndrome, a condition that has left him with very little sight. He communicates through hands-on sign language.
The County Antrim man's extraordinary communication skills allow him to excel at blind archery.
He has been selected to take part in Team GB in the World Para European championships next year.
Video journalist: Niall McCracken
-
07 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window