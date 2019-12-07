Firing arrows when you're deafblind

Video

John Nicholl has represented Northern Ireland in archery. He requires more skill than most because he is registered both deaf and blind.

John was born deaf and was later diagnosed with Ushers syndrome, a condition that has left him with very little sight. He communicates through hands-on sign language.

The County Antrim man's extraordinary communication skills allow him to excel at blind archery.

He has been selected to take part in Team GB in the World Para European championships next year.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken